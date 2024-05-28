Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Up 4.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 31,331,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 93,326,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

