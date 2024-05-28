Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 84,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

