Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,588 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Farmland Partners worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FPI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 207,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,627. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $525.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.