Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $103,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fastenal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,188,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $66.02. 2,752,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,577. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.