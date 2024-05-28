Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

4/5/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 655,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,603. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

