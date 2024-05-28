Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) in the last few weeks:
- 5/28/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.
- 4/5/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 655,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,603. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
