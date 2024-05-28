FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $296.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.74.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

