Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $68,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.