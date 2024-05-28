Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Head-To-Head Survey

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.37 $104.03 million $1.71 8.77 Financial Institutions $210.33 million 1.32 $50.26 million $2.51 7.17

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75% Financial Institutions 11.53% 9.66% 0.65%

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Financial Institutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Financial Institutions has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

