Financial Survey: Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Empresas ICA and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A Southland -1.28% -14.31% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Empresas ICA and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresas ICA 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Southland has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Empresas ICA.

Empresas ICA has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empresas ICA and Southland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southland $1.16 billion 0.21 -$19.25 million ($0.32) -15.81

Empresas ICA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southland.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southland beats Empresas ICA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresas ICA

Empresas ICA SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in providing construction and infrastructure services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate & Others. The Civil Construction segment involves in the infrastructure projects such as construction of roads, highways, transport facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals and airports, construction, development, and remodeling of office buildings, multi-family housing complexes, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment comprises engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of large manufacturing facilities including power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling rigs plus automotive factories, and cement factories. The Airports segment focuses on the operations of 13 airports. The Concessions segment consists of construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of highways, tunnels, and water projects. The Corporate and Others segment includes real estate o

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

