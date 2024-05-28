First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

