First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.55. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 1,231,791 shares.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

