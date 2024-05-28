First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 41,564 shares.The stock last traded at $103.46 and had previously closed at $105.27.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $563,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

