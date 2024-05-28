First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
First United Stock Performance
NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. First United has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
