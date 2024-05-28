FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 69,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 230,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.