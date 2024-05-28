Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $204.11

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.11, but opened at $195.00. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 174,233 shares changing hands.

FLUT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,770.75.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

