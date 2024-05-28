Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 2,561,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

