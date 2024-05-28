Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 468,958 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,154,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,387,000 after acquiring an additional 212,851 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GTO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 106,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,655. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

