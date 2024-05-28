Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,912 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,767,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 810,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $534,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,278,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,126,000 after acquiring an additional 316,426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $813.17. 1,785,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,865. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $501.59 and a one year high of $816.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $744.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $699.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

