Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 1,764,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,353. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

