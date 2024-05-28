Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTI stock remained flat at $261.87 during trading on Tuesday. 3,076,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

