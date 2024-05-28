Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $10.12 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347,647 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 163,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,268. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

