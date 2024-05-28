Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $7.68 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. 15,634,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,857,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.