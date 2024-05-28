Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $25.68 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,332,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,017,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 756,220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 58,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

