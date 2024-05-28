Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,739,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 719,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,376. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

