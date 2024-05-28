Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 481,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 714,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

