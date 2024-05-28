Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $22.07 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

