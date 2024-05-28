Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.87. 17,682,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,758,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

