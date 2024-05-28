Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

