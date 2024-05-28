Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,250. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

