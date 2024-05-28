Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,350 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.