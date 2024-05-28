Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 76,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

