Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 230,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $62.55.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

