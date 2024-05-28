Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 307,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

CEFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,549 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

