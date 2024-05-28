Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $112.57.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
