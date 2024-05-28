Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.