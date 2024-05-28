Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 714,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

