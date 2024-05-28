Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

MRK traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,261,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

