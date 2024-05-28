Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.53 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

