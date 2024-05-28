FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS FULO remained flat at $0.22 on Tuesday. FullNet Communications has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

About FullNet Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

