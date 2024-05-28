Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.04. 362,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average of $451.14.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

