Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $2.58

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $386.66 million and $698,025.93 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,375.75 or 0.99810125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011744 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00112860 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.56803028 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $649,761.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

