Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Patrick John Forsythe Sells 65,855 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Generac Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

