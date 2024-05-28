GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 4.9%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.96. 1,035,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,092,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,394,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,350,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

