Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.88

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.88 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 90901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.35.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,941.18%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

