Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.91

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 195133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
