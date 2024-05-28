Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.23

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 2934999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

