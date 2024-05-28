Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $166.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. Globant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.