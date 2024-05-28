Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gray Television by 232.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 568,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 506,106 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.9 %

GTN stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $559.15 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

