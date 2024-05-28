Greta J. Harris Sells 122 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $13.26 on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.03. 30,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,573. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,533.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,469.57. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 172.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

