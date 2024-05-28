Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 766,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,278,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Groupon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Groupon

Groupon Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $605.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.