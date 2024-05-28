GSI Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,530 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 6.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.39. 665,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

